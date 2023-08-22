BHEL, Mayur Uniquoters show growth potential, says this analyst

In a recent appearance on CNBC-TV18, Shrikant Chouhan, an expert from Kotak Securities, shared his insights on two promising stocks from different sectors - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Mayur Uniquoters.

Chouhan expressed a bullish sentiment towards BHEL , a prominent player in the power sector. As of now, BHEL's stock is trading in the range of Rs 104-105, and Chouhan believes that it is poised for a significant upswing. He pointed out that the stock is currently forming a continuation formation, which often serves as a bullish indicator. According to him, such patterns typically signal that the stock is gearing up to move higher.

Chouhan's optimism extended to price targets, as he predicted that BHEL could easily reach levels between Rs 110 and Rs 115 from its current position. To seize this potential opportunity, he recommended considering a buy position in BHEL at its current levels. However, Chouhan also emphasized the importance of managing risk, suggesting a stop loss of Rs 100 on the downside.

The stock's performance over the past month further supports Chouhan's outlook, with BHEL having gained more than 6 percent in value.

Shifting his focus to the textile sector, Chouhan spotlighted Mayur Uniquoters as an exciting investment prospect. The stock had been consolidating below the Rs 550 mark for some time. However, Chouhan highlighted a notable change in the stock's behavior, driven by volume patterns.

Based on these volume patterns, Chouhan predicted that Mayur Uniquoters is on a trajectory towards the Rs 640-650 price range. He considered this level a significant tipping point for the stock, making it an attractive buy opportunity. To manage potential risks, Chouhan suggested a stop loss in close proximity to Rs 510.

The performance of Mayur Uniquoters in the past month underscored the potential Chouhan sees in the stock. With a gain of more than 9 percent over this period, it's evident that investors are already recognizing the company's growth prospects.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.