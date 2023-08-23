CNBC TV18
BHEL manufactures first Made-in-India catalysts to cut nitrogen oxides emissions from thermal power plants

BHEL has set up a state-of-the-art SCR catalyst manufacturing facility at its solar business division (SBD) unit in Bengaluru to cater to NOx abatement in thermal power stations.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 3:30:09 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday announced that it has successfully manufactured India’s first set of catalysts for Selective Catalytic Reactors (SCR) to limit emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from thermal power plants.

Nitrogen Oxides are a family of poisonous and highly reactive gases. These gases get formed when fuel is burnt at high temperatures.


BHEL said that this is a significant milestone under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Central government as these catalysts were until now being imported.

The Central PSU has set up a state-of-the-art SCR catalyst manufacturing facility at its solar business division (SBD) unit in Bengaluru to cater to NOx abatement in thermal power stations.

The company flagged off the first set of indigenously manufactured SCR catalysts for the 5x800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Telangana.

BHEL also informed that many power generation companies have placed an order for SCRs after recognising the long-term severe effects of NOx and in consideration of the Ministry of Environment and Forest’s notification regarding the same.

Besides the Telangana State Power Generation Corp Ltd that had placed an order for SCRs for the Yadadri TPS, other such companies placing order included Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (for its 1x660 MW Bhusawal TPS), West Bengal Power Development Corp. Ltd (for 1x660 MW Sagardighi TPS) and National Aluminium Co. Ltd (for 1x18.5 MW Damanjodi TPS).

BHEL said that it has been focusing on offering a complete bouquet of environment-friendly technologies for thermal power plants. In addition to high efficiency boilers, BHEL supplies electrostatic precipitators, flue gas desulphurisation units and selective catalyst reactors.

BHEL shares were trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 109.80 apiece at 12:33 PM on BSE on Wednesday.

