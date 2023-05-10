BHEL, Manappuram Finance among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today. Details here

4 Min(s) Read
BHEL, Canara Bank, GNFC and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
