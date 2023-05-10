Breaking News
BHEL, Manappuram Finance among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today. Details here

By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 12:20:25 PM IST (Published)

BHEL, Canara Bank, GNFC and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Canara Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) and Manappuram Finance are the four stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.
