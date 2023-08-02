Top stock picks | BHEL, Berger Paints on the radar

The recommendations provided by Sameet Chavan of Angel One highlight two potential opportunities for traders in the current market. For those looking to short, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) presents an attractive prospect with the expectation of profit booking in the short term. On the other hand, for traders seeking long positions, Berger Paints emerges as a strong contender, exhibiting resilience and a decisive breakout.

In today's volatile market, expert analysts at Angel One, led by Sameet Chavan, have shared their insights on two prominent stocks. For short-term traders, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is being recommended on the short side, while Berger Paints presents a promising opportunity on the long side.

Share Market Live NSE

According to Sameet Chavan, BHEL is showing signs of a potential shorting opportunity. He foresees some decent profit booking in the next couple of days, indicating a favorable scenario for short positions.

As a trader, Sameet suggested initiating a short position at current levels. He advised keeping a stop loss at Rs 103.50 to mitigate risks and manage potential losses. The next critical support levels to monitor are between Rs 95 and Rs 93, which could serve as potential profit targets for short-term traders eyeing a bearish trend.

The stock has witnessed a gain of over 13 percent in the past month, making it an attractive option for traders looking to capitalize on the downside movement.

On the flip side, Sameet Chavan identified Berger Paints as a strong contender for long positions. Despite the market trends, this stock has displayed resilience and managed to break out decisively with substantial trading volume. Such indications signify the stock's potential for future growth, making it an attractive option for traders seeking bullish opportunities.

Sameet advised traders to go long on Berger Paints at current levels, with a suggested stop loss set at Rs 692 to safeguard against unexpected market fluctuations.

He identified the next critical resistance levels at Rs 725 to Rs 730, which could act as potential targets for profit-taking.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.