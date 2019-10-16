Bharti Airtel up 45% in a year; Will the stock double in 5 years? Elara Capital says so
Updated : October 16, 2019 02:32 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has been in focus since the launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 which disrupted the telecom market.
The stock has risen nearly 29 percent since then. In the last 1 year, the scrip has gained 45 percent and 33.6 percent in 2019.
