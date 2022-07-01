Bharti Airtel shares slip 3% after telco defers payment of AGR dues

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell as much as 3 percent as investors seem to be disappointed with the telecom company deferring the payment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues up to FY2018-19 by up to four years.

At 13:24 IST, shares of the telecom operator were down 1.4 percent at Rs 674.5 on the BSE.

"We wish to inform you that the company has informed the Department of Telecom that the company shall avail the option to defer the payment of the AGR dues up to FY2018-19, which are not tabulated in the Hon'ble Supreme Court order, up to four years (applicable from 2021-22 to 2024-25)," Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

However, the company has retained the right to pre-pay instalment amounts and would not avail of the option of conversion of the interest dues that would accrue into equity.

Sources at the company said the amount of dues adds up to about Rs 3,000 crore for the additional years.

An analyst from a foreign brokerage firm said that this deferment would hardly move the needle for a telecom major like Bharti Airtel, while an analyst from a domestic brokerage firm said that Rs 3,000 crore is a small amount for the telco and the deferment is merely a small temporary cash relief.

Apart from this news of deferment, the Competition Commission of India on Thursday allowed Google International's proposal to buy 1.28 percent stake in Bharti Airtel.

The global technology giant will invest up to $1 billion in the telecom service provider through a mix of equity and commercial partnerships in areas like affordable smartphones, networks, and the cloud.