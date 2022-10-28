Bharti Airtel, CONCOR, Dixon Technologies and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected start Friday's session with minor gains, as Dalal Street enters a new monthly derivative (futures & options) series. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 64 points or 0.4 percent to 17,866.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 4,520-4,525 with a stop loss at Rs 4,350
Buy DLF for a target of Rs 405 with a stop loss at Rs 374
Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 773
Sell Mphasis for a target of Rs 1,890 with a stop loss at Rs 2,005
Shrikant Chouhan, EVP, Kotak Securities
Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,660
Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 800
