Bharti Airtel, CONCOR, Dixon Technologies and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

By Asmita Pant

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 64 points or 0.4 percent to 17,866.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. are expected start Friday's session with minor gains, as Dalal Street enters a new monthly derivative (futures & options) series.

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 4,520-4,525 with a stop loss at Rs 4,350

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 405 with a stop loss at Rs 374

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 773

Sell Mphasis for a target of Rs 1,890 with a stop loss at Rs 2,005

Shrikant Chouhan, EVP, Kotak Securities

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,660

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 800