Bharti Airtel, Biocon, PNB and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Recommended ArticlesView All
High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24
IST5 Min(s) Read
Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment
IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Thursday amid weak global cues after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates as widely expected. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 160.5 points or 0.9 percent to 18,002 ahead of the opening bell on D-Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of Earningwaves.com
Buy Sun TV for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 532.50
Buy Oracle Financial Services for a target of Rs 3,030 with a stop loss at Rs 2,950
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 819
Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 516
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Biocon with a stop above Rs 273
Sell M&M Financial with a stop above Rs 199
Sell PNB with a stop above Rs 40
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop below Rs 6,700
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!