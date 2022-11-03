Bharti Airtel, Biocon, PNB and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Asmita Pant

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of Earningwaves.com

Buy Sun TV for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 532.50

Buy Oracle Financial Services for a target of Rs 3,030 with a stop loss at Rs 2,950

Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 819

Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 516

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Biocon with a stop above Rs 273

Sell M&M Financial with a stop above Rs 199

Sell PNB with a stop above Rs 40

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop below Rs 6,700