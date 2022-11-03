Homemarket news

Bharti Airtel, Biocon, PNB and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Thursday amid weak global cues after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates as widely expected. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 160.5 points or 0.9 percent to 18,002 ahead of the opening bell on D-Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of Earningwaves.com
Buy Sun TV for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 532.50
Buy Oracle Financial Services for a target of Rs 3,030 with a stop loss at Rs 2,950
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 819
Sell Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 516
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Biocon with a stop above Rs 273
Sell M&M Financial with a stop above Rs 199
Sell PNB with a stop above Rs 40
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop below Rs 6,700
