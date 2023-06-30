Technical stock picks | Bharat Forge, Mphasis on the radar

The insights provided by Manas Jaiswal shed light on two potential opportunities in the stock market. With Bharat Forge demonstrating a breakout above key levels and Mphasis showcasing signs of a rebound, these stocks may warrant further investigation for investors seeking potential growth in their portfolios.

Manas Jaiswal, founder of manasjaiswal.com, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18 regarding two potential buying opportunities in the stock market. Jaiswal's recommendations are based on technical analysis, highlighting key support levels and breakout patterns. Investors looking for promising additions to their portfolio may find these suggestions worth considering.

Jaiswal's first pick is Bharat Forge . According to Jaiswal, the stock has demonstrated a favorable trend by finding support near its 20-day moving average (DMA). In a recent development, the stock has managed to break out above Rs 825, signifying a potential upward movement. This breakout is significant as it indicates the formation of higher tops and higher bottoms on the charts, which is a positive signal. Jaiswal suggested taking a long position in Bharat Forge at its current levels, while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 824. He set a target price of Rs 855 for this stock.

It is worth noting that Bharat Forge has shown impressive growth, with its shares appreciating by more than 5 percent over the past month.

The second buy call from Jaiswal is on Mphasis , a leading IT services company. Jaiswal noted that the stock has formed a strong base around the Rs 1,800-1,820 mark. In a recent development, the stock has broken both its 20-day moving average (DMA) and 50-day moving average (DMA) with substantial trading volumes. This breakthrough suggests a potential upward momentum for Mphasis. Jaiswal recommended taking a long call on this stock, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,874 and a target price of Rs 1,965.

Despite a slight decline of over 2 percent in the last month, Mphasis appears to have strong prospects based on the technical analysis.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

