Technical stock picks | Bharat Forge, Mphasis on the radar

Manas Jaiswal, founder of manasjaiswal.com, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18 regarding two potential buying opportunities in the stock market. Jaiswal's recommendations are based on technical analysis, highlighting key support levels and breakout patterns. Investors looking for promising additions to their portfolio may find these suggestions worth considering.

Jaiswal's first pick is Bharat Forge . According to Jaiswal, the stock has demonstrated a favorable trend by finding support near its 20-day moving average (DMA). In a recent development, the stock has managed to break out above Rs 825, signifying a potential upward movement. This breakout is significant as it indicates the formation of higher tops and higher bottoms on the charts, which is a positive signal. Jaiswal suggested taking a long position in Bharat Forge at its current levels, while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 824. He set a target price of Rs 855 for this stock.