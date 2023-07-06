This analyst explains why he recommends buying Bharat Forge, GCPL and selling Dixon Tech, Astral

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bharat Forge. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 840 for an upside target of Rs 885. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,075 for an upside target Rs 1,145. The stock is up more than 2 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Dixon Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 4,320 for a downside target of Rs 4,000. Shares have gained more than 9 percent over the last month.

Astral is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,800 and a stop loss of Rs 1,901. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Asian Paints. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,300. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

One of the intraday short calls from Sukhani is on PVR Inox. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,400. Shares of are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

UPL is another short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 685. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Balkrishna Industries. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,300. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,499 and a price target of Rs 1,587 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 317 and for an upside target of Rs 334. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.