This analyst explains why he recommends buying Bharat Forge, GCPL and selling Dixon Tech, Astral

By Reema Tendulkar   | Prashant Nair  Jul 6, 2023 9:22:26 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bharat Forge. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 840 for an upside target of Rs 885. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,075 for an upside target Rs 1,145. The stock is up more than 2 percent over the last month.
