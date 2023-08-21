CNBC TV18
These analysts recommend buying Bharat Forge, Federal Bank, MRF, Tata Motors, and Ambuja Cements

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, share their top stock picks for the day.

Aug 21, 2023

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bharat Forge. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 965 for an upside target of Rs 1,010. The stock is up more than 13 percent over the last month.
He recommends a conditional buy call on Federal Bank if the stock crosses Rs 136, with a stop loss of Rs 134 for an upside target of Rs 143. Shares have remained flat in the last month.
Thakkar has a buy call on MRF with a stop loss of Rs 1,06,500 for a target of Rs 1,10,000. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.
Lupin is sell from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,035 and a stop loss of Rs 1,082. The stock is up more than 13 percent over the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Forge. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 945.
Sukhani's intraday short is on Delta Corp. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 184. The stock has declined more than 4 percent in the past month.
GNFC is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He recommends a stop loss above Rs 545. The stock has declined more than 8 percent in the past month.
Lastly, he has a buy call on Tata Motors and recommends a stop loss under Rs 595. The shares are down more than 2 percent in the past month.
For Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 950 and a price target of Rs 1,010-1,020 on the upside.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 443 and an upside target of Rs 473. Shares are up more than 9 percent over the last month.
Lastly, Taparia has a buy call on Max Financial Services. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 853 and a target of Rs 910-920. The stock is up more than 9 percent in the past month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 9:17 AM IST
