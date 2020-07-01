Market Best gain in 11 years! Sensex, Nifty jumps around 20% in June 2020 quarter Updated : July 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST The benchmarks - Nifty and Sensex posting their best quarterly gains in 11 years in the June 2020 quarter. Among stocks, M&M was the top gainer for this quarter, up nearly 80 percent followed by RIL Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices rebounded to rise around 25 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply