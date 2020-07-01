  • SENSEX
Best gain in 11 years! Sensex, Nifty jumps around 20% in June 2020 quarter

Updated : July 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST

The benchmarks - Nifty and Sensex posting their best quarterly gains in 11 years in the June 2020 quarter.
Among stocks, M&M was the top gainer for this quarter, up nearly 80 percent followed by RIL
Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices rebounded to rise around 25 percent.
