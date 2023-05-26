BEML Q4 profit surges 18% as expenses dip; Rs 5 per share final dividend declared

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations tumbled 17.6 percent to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for fiscal FY23

Public sector undertaking BEML Limited, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, on Friday posted over 18 percent jump in its fourth-quarter (Q4FY23) profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue. The consolidated profit surged to Rs 158 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 133 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The state-owned heavy equipment maker's net profit margin for the quarter under review expanded to 11.36 percent from 7.92 percent in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.