BEL and RBL Bank | Stocks to watch for potential upside

These insights from Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, serve as a starting point for further research and analysis, providing valuable information for those interested in the potential opportunities presented by BEL and RBL Bank.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes hold potential for further upside. Chavan expressed his positive outlook on BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) and RBL Bank, highlighting their recent performance and key levels to watch.

Discussing BEL , Chavan noted that the stock has already experienced a substantial rally, surging from Rs 90 before encountering a brief consolidation phase. However, on July 11, 2023, a decisive breakout occurred, accompanied by significant trading volume.

Although the stock may appear relatively subdued at present, Chavan views this as an opportune moment to consider buying. He suggests an immediate target of Rs 132, with a stop loss set at Rs 125.

Over the past month alone, BEL shares have recorded an impressive gain of over 7 percent.

Shifting the focus to the midcap private banking sector, Chavan emphasised RBL Bank as a standout performer.

The stock has consistently demonstrated a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, currently trading at its multi-month high. Given these positive indicators, Chavan expressed his preference for RBL Bank, highlighting Rs 210 as the next significant level to monitor. For traders looking to capitalise on this potential move, he advises setting a stop loss of around Rs 194.

RBL Bank has already witnessed notable growth, posting gains of more than 11 percent in the previous month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.