BEL and RBL Bank | Stocks to watch for potential upside
By Sonal Bhutra  Jul 12, 2023 2:09:42 PM IST (Published)

These insights from Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, serve as a starting point for further research and analysis, providing valuable information for those interested in the potential opportunities presented by BEL and RBL Bank.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sameet Chavan, Technical Analyst at Angel One, shared his insights on two stocks that he believes hold potential for further upside. Chavan expressed his positive outlook on BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) and RBL Bank, highlighting their recent performance and key levels to watch.

Discussing BEL, Chavan noted that the stock has already experienced a substantial rally, surging from Rs 90 before encountering a brief consolidation phase. However, on July 11, 2023, a decisive breakout occurred, accompanied by significant trading volume. Although the stock may appear relatively subdued at present, Chavan views this as an opportune moment to consider buying. He suggests an immediate target of Rs 132, with a stop loss set at Rs 125.
