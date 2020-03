The Indian indices have moved into the bear market, declining over 20 percent in just 1 month from its record highs hit in January 2020. The decline in the markets has been on the back of coronavirus scare, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Investors are moving away from equities fearing the intensity of economic impact due to this pandemic. All global indices have also been in a sell-off mode.

Back home, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have lost over 23 percent each in the last 1 month. The broader markets have also bled, down 24 percent in this period.

In this bear market, 10 stocks from the BSE500 index seems to have beaten the slowdown. Stocks including Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, India Cements, DHFL, BASF India, Navine Flourine, Pfizer, Omaxe, MAS Financial Services, and Abbott India have risen between 1 percent to 70 percent in this period.

Vodafone Idea shares have surged around 70 percent in the last 1 month as over major development in the AGR case. In the last development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) moved the Supreme Court (SC) on March 16 seeking a 20-year window for payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom operators. The DoT has cited the adverse impact on the telecom and banking sectors as a key reason behind the petition.

Global brokerage CLSA has also upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its target to Rs 12 from Rs 3.5 per share. The brokerage believes risks are overdone and growth is set to accelerate led by tariff hikes.

YES Bank was another major gainer, up 57 percent in the last 1-month restructuring scheme came into effect to save the cash-strapped lender. Last week, the government notified the plan for eight banks to carry out a Rs 10,000 crore bailout for the lender. Yes Bank has allotted 1,000 crore equity shares to seven private banks and the state-run State Bank of India for a total consideration of Rs 10,000 crore.