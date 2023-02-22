Explainer: Everything you need to know about a bear market rally

Stock markets usually enter a bear market when they fall over 20 percent from their peak.
Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey indicated that two-thirds of the global fund manager participants, see the S&P 500’s fast start to 2023 as a bear market rally.
Abhilash Narayan of Standard Chartered Bank told CNBC-TV18 that while the benchmark S&P 500 could touch the 4,200 mark against the current level of 4,050 in the near-term, the rally is unlikely to last as there is room for earnings to disappoint investors.
Volatility is expected to remain quite elevated and it would be a choppy market this year but what has been seen in the past few weeks is a classic sort of a bear market rally, Narayan said.
So what is a bear market rally and why should investors be wary of such a stock market trend?
A Bear market rally refers to a sharp, short-term rebound in share prices amid a longer-term market decline. Stock markets usually enter a bear market when they fall over 20 percent from their peak.
As stock prices move lower during a bear market, there are phases of recoveries leading to a sharp rebound in stock prices. These short-term rallies could last for days, weeks or sometimes months before a deeper correction sets in.
Why investors should be cautious
Bear market rallies are deceitful for investors as they generally believe the short-term spikes in share prices as signs of a revival from an extended downtrend.
After the surge at the start of the year, the US markets are now witnessing a correction. The Nasdaq composite declined over 2 percent on Tuesday, as did the S&P 500.
Narayan says that the markets would remain choppy this year due to such short-term rallies and investors should remain diversified.