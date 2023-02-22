Explainer: Everything you need to know about a bear market rally

Stock markets usually enter a bear market when they fall over 20 percent from their peak.

Markets on Wall Street had a strong start to the year. At one point, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up nearly 20 percent after witnessing its worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 too was up nearly 10 percent.

The market went up in anticipation of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates at a slower pace, maybe even taking a pause.

However, many analysts on the street believe that the markets are witnessing a classic example of a bear market rally and that equities are likely to remain choppy in 2023.

Bank of America’s latest fund manager survey indicated that two-thirds of the global fund manager participants, see the S&P 500’s fast start to 2023 as a bear market rally.

Abhilash Narayan of Standard Chartered Bank told CNBC-TV18 that while the benchmark S&P 500 could touch the 4,200 mark against the current level of 4,050 in the near-term, the rally is unlikely to last as there is room for earnings to disappoint investors.

Volatility is expected to remain quite elevated and it would be a choppy market this year but what has been seen in the past few weeks is a classic sort of a bear market rally, Narayan said.

So what is a bear market rally and why should investors be wary of such a stock market trend?

A Bear market rally refers to a sharp, short-term rebound in share prices amid a longer-term market decline. Stock markets usually enter a bear market when they fall over 20 percent from their peak.

As stock prices move lower during a bear market, there are phases of recoveries leading to a sharp rebound in stock prices. These short-term rallies could last for days, weeks or sometimes months before a deeper correction sets in.

Why investors should be cautious

Bear market rallies are deceitful for investors as they generally believe the short-term spikes in share prices as signs of a revival from an extended downtrend.

After the surge at the start of the year, the US markets are now witnessing a correction. The Nasdaq composite declined over 2 percent on Tuesday, as did the S&P 500.

Narayan says that the markets would remain choppy this year due to such short-term rallies and investors should remain diversified.