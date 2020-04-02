  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Bear market in Indian equities - A historical perspective

Updated : April 02, 2020 01:03 PM IST

The benchmark Nifty has already lost over one-third of its value from its highest daily closing level of 12,352 recorded on 14 January 2020.
A frightening 97 percent of the stocks traded on NSE have yielded negative returns since Nifty recorded its all-time high closing in January 2020.
The gauge of fear (Volatility Index) is higher by more than 600 percent, after touching the highest levels since 2009.
Bear market in Indian equities - A historical perspective

You May Also Like

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

COVID-19 impact: Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020 due to pandemic, says UN

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Coronavirus outbreak: Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since World War II

Over 67% of H1B registrants from India, says US

Over 67% of H1B registrants from India, says US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement