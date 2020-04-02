Market Bear market in Indian equities - A historical perspective Updated : April 02, 2020 01:03 PM IST The benchmark Nifty has already lost over one-third of its value from its highest daily closing level of 12,352 recorded on 14 January 2020. A frightening 97 percent of the stocks traded on NSE have yielded negative returns since Nifty recorded its all-time high closing in January 2020. The gauge of fear (Volatility Index) is higher by more than 600 percent, after touching the highest levels since 2009.