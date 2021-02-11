Earnings Bata India shares tank 7% on weak December quarter earnings Updated : February 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST Shares of Bata India fell 7 percent BSE on Thursday after the firm reported weak earnings for the December quarter. The company's profit declined 77.7 percent to Rs 26.4 crore in Q3 from Rs 118.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply