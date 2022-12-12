Bata India, HDFC Bank, Tata Power, Havells and more: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid largely negative global cues.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,000

Sell Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,700

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,590

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss at Rs 1,010

Mitessh Thakkar, Earningwaves.Com

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,680 with a stop loss at Rs 1,624

Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 20,800 with a stop loss at Rs 19,950

Sell Tata Power for a target of Rs 210 with a stop loss at Rs 223.50

Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,145 with a stop loss at Rs 1,202