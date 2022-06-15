A smallcap basmati rice stock has showered investors with 9x return in 2 months but analysts are cautious

A smallcap stock has multiplied investors' money by more than nine times in 10 weeks and is scaling levels last seen some four years ago. Shares of Haryana-based Kohinoor Foods, a manufacturer and marketer of food products — basmati rice in particular — have breached a series of upper circuits in mere weeks, having returned to trade following an 11-month-long ban.

Here are few yardsticks to compare the surge with:

Stock/index Return (%) One month Two months Kohinoor Foods 188.4 618.1 Nifty50 -0.5 -10.2 Nifty FMCG 0.3 -3.1 Nifty Smallcap 100 -2.7 -20.3

The rally in Kohinoor Foods shares has been so one-sided that it even prompted stock exchange BSE to seek a clarification from the company in April — a standard regulatory mechanism to protect investors' interest.

The basmati rice trader-turned-food products company responded by saying it is not aware of any significant reason behind the stock surge.

It said the movement is purely market-driven and may be due to a combination of various factors including market conditions. "The management of the company is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares," said the filing dated April 19.

Kohinoor reiterated that it has always adhered to regulatory compliance requirements, and will continue to do so.

So what is driving the stock?

There is no apparent reason for the stock to see the kind of surge it has seen, say analysts.

In fact, the year ended March 2021 was one of the best periods for the company in the past few years, followed by another weak year.

On the bottomline, for instance, the company returned to the red in the year ended March 2022 — which makes the April-March 2021 period the only profitable year for Kohinoor Foods in seven odd years.

A similar trend can be seen on the topline.

In the year ended 2021, India was the world's second-largest producer and consumer of rice, after China, and the largest exporter. It mainly exports basmati rice to the Middle East and non-basmati rice to African countries.

Analysts say tightening global supplies have brightened the prospects of domestic rice exporters in the past few months, with higher realisation on account of higher volumes a key catalyst.

"Since August last year, average realisation has risen by around 15 percent. This number is expected to increase further as war tensions (Ukraine) continue to drive commodity prices higher," Edelweiss Wealth said in a research report in April.

"In a falling market, people hate uncertainty on profitability more than that on expensive valuations... They feel safer to cling on to companies with better predictability," Varun Singh, FMCG and Retail Analyst at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

"For instance, in the FMCG sector, ITC has outperformed due to better predictability in its tobacco business, which has been relatively immune from steep inflation in other commodities," he said.

He suggests avoiding the Kohinoor Foods stock even if valuations look attractive.

Peer comparison

Technical view

Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities is of the view that it is better to avoid Kohinoor Foods shares, as "one doesn't know if and when the reverse circuits start".

"If a stock moves from nearly Rs 8 rupees to Rs 68 and that too in only in circuits, technicals take a backseat. Support comes in at around Rs 60 and resistance at Rs 84... Needless to say, most of the mechanical indicators are supporting the move," he said.

"Till the circuits don’t actually open up, it will be difficult to gauge the real strength of the stock and how it behaves at certain levels of strong resistance," Kapadia warned.