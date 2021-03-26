Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 2.98 times on day 3 of bidding; retail portion at 11.7 times
Updated : March 26, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The Rs 453 crore initial public offering (IPO) of causal dining restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 2.98 times so far on March 26
The reserved portion for retail investors has been subscribed 11.71 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 1.48 times
The issue size for the IPO has been reduced to 49.99 lakh equity shares from 90.71 lakh equity shares.
