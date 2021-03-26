  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 2.98 times on day 3 of bidding; retail portion at 11.7 times

Updated : March 26, 2021 02:37 PM IST

The Rs 453 crore initial public offering (IPO) of causal dining restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 2.98 times so far on March 26
The reserved portion for retail investors has been subscribed 11.71 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 1.48 times
The issue size for the IPO has been reduced to 49.99 lakh equity shares from 90.71 lakh equity shares.
Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 2.98 times on day 3 of bidding; retail portion at 11.7 times
Published : March 26, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Modi's Bangladesh visit: PM uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Battle for Bengal: Decoding the phase 1 elections

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Assembly Elections highlights: Campaigning for Phase 1 polls in Bengal, Assam ends today

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement