Barbeque Nation IPO allotment status to be finalised: Here's how to check Updated : March 31, 2021 11:45 AM IST Investors can check their status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE. The Rs 453-crore IPO which was open for subscription between March 24 and 26, was subscribed 6 times. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account. Published : March 31, 2021 11:45 AM IST