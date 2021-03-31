  • SENSEX
Barbeque Nation IPO allotment status to be finalised: Here's how to check

Updated : March 31, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Investors can check their status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE.
The Rs 453-crore IPO which was open for subscription between March 24 and 26, was subscribed 6 times.
In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.
