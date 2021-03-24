  • SENSEX
Barbeque Nation Hospitality IPO opens today: Should you invest?

Updated : March 24, 2021 11:09 AM IST

Restaurant chain operator Barbeque Nation Hospitality's initial public offering opens for subscription today at a price band of Rs 498-Rs 500 per share.
Most brokerages are not very bullish on the issue due to consistent losses in previous years and also the impact of COVID-19 on the dine-in business.
