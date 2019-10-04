Market
Banks, real estate stocks under pressure post RBI policy announcement
Updated : October 04, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices fell more than 1 percent each at around 12:30 PM post the policy announcement.
Nifty Auto turned flat, down 0.2 percent.
Real estate stocks were also trading under pressure led by Indiabulls Real estate, Prestige, Sobha, and Sunteck Realty, down between 1.8-5 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more