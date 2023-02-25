Indian bank stocks plagued by margin expansion slowdown and muted deposit growth

The Nifty PSU Bank Index and Nifty Bank Index has seen deep cuts in 2023 so far. The Bank Nifty is the biggest loser this year trading seven percent lower with the PSU bank index also falling as much as 15 percent this this year.

A closer look shows that all the banks stocks, State Bank of India , Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, have seen major cuts. SBI, in fact, is down almost 20 percent from its December highs.

What's ailing the stocks?

There are two major reasons plaguing banks. One is the margin expansion that we have seen up until now may not be sustainable. The second is that deposit growth has been muted for a while and that is a big concern.

On the margin expansion front, most analysts believe that the best of the margin expansion is over for the banks. Morgan Stanley put out a view where they expect margins to moderate over the next four quarters as deposits rates catch up.

When it comes to deposit growth, the likes of UBS, Morgan Stanley say that they are very watchful because of the moderation in CASA deposit growth. Deposit growth typically moderates in the first year of the rate hiking cycle. So, that's an important thing to watch out for as well.

How will retail banking stocks behave as both margins moderate, and the NII (net interest margin) growth slows down? Analysts believe that the stocks in the near term, three to six months that is, could be under pressure. However it is a a great time to be buying the banking stocks if one looks at the medium term (12 to 18 months) and beyond.

In fact, HDFC Securities said SBI and ICICI Bank after the recent fall, are attractive.

Stage of business cycle

Market watchers believe that India is now in a mature stage of business cycle. The consensus view is that the banking sector is now in stage two of the multi-year business cycle and the return metrics are already at historic highs.

The Nifty Bank index is now trading at 2.2 times one year forward and it's just above its 10 year average of 2.1 times. Thus there is no valuation headroom either for the Nifty Bank.