Banking stocks help limit weekly loss at 1% for Sensex; worst week for midcap index in a year

Indian equity benchmarks fell around one percent each this week dragged by consumer and metal shares, though gains in the heavyweight banking pack kept the downside in check. For the Nifty Bank, the week meant a 2.5 percent gain led by PSU lenders. The midcap index suffered its biggest weekly fall in a year.

For the week ended October 22, the Sensex index lost 484.3 points or 0.8 percent to settle at 60,821.6. And the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 223.7 points or 1.2 percent to 18,114.9.

Broader indices made a big U-turn following last week's gains of around three percent each. The Nifty Midcap 100 slumped 4.4 percent -- after eight weekly gains in a row -- to record its worst weekly loss in a year. Its smallcap counterpart tumbled 5.4 percent.

Highlights of the week gone by

Earnings remained in focus this week. Mixed quarterly reports from India Inc impacted investors' sentiment.

Despite a positive start to the week, the indices slipped into the bear's grip for four straight days amid profit booking in most sectors, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The ongoing market rectification is not an overreaction and can sustain in the near term due to high valuations... Corrections were seen in stocks that were highly overvalued without any fundamentals justifying the high valuations. High volatility in the domestic market forced foreign and domestic institutional investors to remain net sellers," he said.

"Several companies saw an abrupt slump in their stock prices despite posting good numbers. While such conflicting movements may appear puzzling, they are not unfathomable... Investors appear to be putting greater emphasis on results surpassing or struggling to meet expectations rather than considering a wider perspective," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

"Even slight variations of actual results from their estimates cause panicked reactions. Investors are advised to consider the long-term potential value of the companies rather than comparing performance to various estimates," Shah added.

Globally, commentary from Federal Reserve officials hinted at the tapering of stimulus as early as next month, though more data was needed before mulling rate hikes, they said.

News that Evergrande averted a formal default by meeting a bond interest payment obligation before a deadline aided investors' appetite for risk. Concerns about the fate of the financially troubled Chinese property developer has sent shockwaves through global markets in the recent past.

The Nifty Consumer Durables and the Nifty FMCG were the worst hit among NSE's sectoral gauges, falling 6.4 percent and 6.1 percent for the week respectively. The Nifty Metal rindex took a weekly hit of 5.5 percent.

Banking stocks, both private and public, helped the overall market avoid deeper losses. The Nifty Bank gained 2.5 percent. The PSU Bank and Private Bank barometers rose 3.9 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

In the Nifty50 universe, as many as 40 scrips suffered weekly losses. Asian Paints, hindalco, Eicher Motors, ITC and HUL were the worst hit. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI were the top gainers.

Nifty gainers

Stock Weekly change (%) Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.6 Tech Mahindra 6.1 ICICI Bank 4.4 HDFC 3.4 SBI 2.5 Axis Bank 1.8 Bharti Airtel 1.3 Bajaj Finserv 0.9 Infosys 0.2 L&T 0.2

Nifty losers

Stock Weekly change (%) Asian Paints -9.6 Hindalco -8.9 Eicher Motors -8.4 ITC -7.8 HUL -7.4 Dr Reddy's -6.5 Tata Consumer -6.5 Hero MotoCorp -6.3 Adani Ports -6.3 Titan -5.9

In the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 packs, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Rail Vikas Nigam and Tanla -- rising between 10.9 percent and 40.5 percent -- were the top gainers. Laurus Labs, IndiaMART, DCM Shriram and Balaji Amines -- down between 16.1 percent and 21.5 percent -- were the top laggards.

Around 410 scrips on BSE 500 -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- declined for the week.

The road ahead

Analysts will track more financial results from India Inc for cues in the coming week, which will begin with investors reacting to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank numbers.