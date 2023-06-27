CNBC TV18
HDFC vs SBI vs Axis Bank shares: Top bank stocks to buy, sell or hold amid strong growth trends ahead

HDFC vs SBI vs Axis Bank shares: Top bank stocks to buy, sell or hold amid strong growth trends ahead

HDFC vs SBI vs Axis Bank shares: Top bank stocks to buy, sell or hold amid strong growth trends ahead
Jun 27, 2023

Analysts are positive on select banking stocks but has downgraded IDFC First Bank. Analysts prefer banks that can deliver strong growth — both deposits and advances, have positive return on assets (RoA) bias, visibility on MD and CEO continuity and reasonable valuations.

Be it domestic or foreign traders, all have their eyes on the Indian banking space, particularly at a time when the Nifty Bank index has been under pressure in June so far. The index has witnessed heavy profit booking after scaling to its all-time high of 44,498.60 levels on June 16, 2023.

The banking index is down about 0.43 percent in the last one month while the benchmark Nifty50 has risen about 1.18 percent. The subdued show of the Nifty Bank index is one of the reasons why Nifty50 is yet to hit its life-time high level despite hovering near it for the last few weeks.
