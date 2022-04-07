Bank of Maharashtra to divest entire 4% stake in ISARC

Mini

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has executed a share purchase agreement dated April 6, 2022 for sale of entire equity stake of 4 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (ISARC), the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank's 4 percent stake, equivalent to 40,00,000 equity shares, will be sold at Rs 9.80 per share for a cash consideration for Rs 3.92 crore, it said.