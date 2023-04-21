Breaking News
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBank of Baroda to raise up to $7 billion via Bonds & Certificate of Deposits

Bank of Baroda to raise up to $7 billion via Bonds & Certificate of Deposits

Bank of Baroda to raise up to $7 billion via Bonds & Certificate of Deposits
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 21, 2023 5:20:13 PM IST (Published)

The public sector lender will raise foreign currency fund through issuance of bonds up to USD 1 billion under the bank’s MTN programme and through issuance of Certificate of Deposits (CDs) up to USD 3 billion under CD programme in single or multiple tranches at appropriate time.

State-run Bank of Baroda on Friday said that its board has approved raising of foreign currency fund. The public sector lender will raise foreign currency fund through issuance of bonds up to $1 billion under the bank’s MTN programme and through issuance of Certificate of Deposits (CDs) up to $3 billion under CD programme in single or multiple tranches at appropriate time.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In addition, the Bank of Baroda also said that its board has also approved raising of funds through bilateral/other borrowings up to USD 3 Billion.
A medium-term note (MTN) is a note that usually matures in five to 10 years. They are offered by a company to investors through a dealer in which the investors can choose from differing maturities that ranges from nine months to 30 years. Most MTNs range in maturity from one to 10 years.
While Certificate of Deposit (CD) is a savings product and it earns interest on a lump sum for a fixed period of time. This deposit is different from savings product because in this case the money should remain untouched for the entirety of their term or risk penalty fees or lost interest. CDs have higher interest rates than savings accounts.
Also Read: RBI invites board of directors of banks to address governance, ethics issues next month
The bank on April 12, 2023, revised its lending rates (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR)) with ‘overnight’ rate raised from 7.9 percent to 7.95 percent, and the ‘One Year’ rate increased to 8.6 percent from 8.55 percent.
Bank of Baroda revised its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) from April 12, 2023, with ‘overnight’ rate raised from 7.9 percent to 7.95 percent, and the one year rate increased to 8.6 percent from 8.55 percent.
The public bank’s total Business surpassed the Rs 21 trillion milestone as of March 31, 2023, growing by 16.8 percent YoY to Rs 21.77 trillion.
Bank of Baroda’s global gross advances grew by 19 percent YoY to Rs 9.73 lakh crore from Rs 8.18 lakh crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Its domestic advances also grew by 16.9 percent to Rs 7.99 lakh crore YoY against Rs 6.84 crore. The bank’s total deposits grew 15.1 percent YoY to Rs 12.03 lakh crore against Rs 10.45 lakh crore. Its domestic deposits also saw a growth of 13 percent YoY to Rs 10.47 lakh crore against Rs 9.27 lakh crore.
The bank’s total business grew by 16.8 percent YoY to Rs 21.77 lakh crore against Rs 18.64 lakh crore in Q4FY23.
Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 1.49 percent lower at Rs 175.10 per share at 1:20 pm on NSE.
Also Read: ICICI Bank Q4FY23 preview | Highest NII growth rate in 8 years expected
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bank of Baroda (BoB)
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X