The increase in market value observed by Bank of Baroda can be attributed to its equity expansion throughout FY22, supported by the government's capital infusion to restore the health of public sector banks. The equity base of Bank of Baroda has more than doubled since 2015, currently standing at a tally of 517.14 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bank of Baroda (BoB) crossed rupees one lakh crore on Monday on closing basis, despite the fact that the stock is still trading about 14 percent lower to its 2015 peak. The increase in market value can be attributed to the equity expansion seen by the bank through FY22, where the government provided capital support to restore health of public sector banks. The equity base of BoB has increased over two-fold since 2015 to the current tally of 517.14 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

Monday also marked the biggest gains for BoB stock in three-and-a-half months as strong economic momentum boosted investor sentiment, which lifted most stocks in PSB pack.

BoB stock, which has no "sell" rating on Bloomberg, is also the only PSB stock trading in the green in year-to-date. Shares of Bank of Baroda had generated a whopping 127 percent return in 2022 – the best returns over the last 19 years.