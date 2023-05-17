Bank of Baroda shares can deliver up to 29% return post Q4 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Bank of Baroda's asset quality improved as slippages remained controlled and NII was in line with estimates and so were margins. Analysts have price targets of up to Rs 240, suggesting a 29 percent potential upside ahead for the stock.

After public sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a strong March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings on Tuesday, aided by higher other income and lower provisions, several top brokerages retained their bullish stance on the counter. Analysts said business growth was healthy with loans rising 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and margins expanding 16 basis point quarter-on-quarter in 4QFY23.

The bank's asset quality also improved as slippages remained controlled and net interest income (NII) was in line with estimates and so were margins.

BoB shares opened 1.5 percent higher at Rs 190.05 apiece as against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 187.2. The stock has risen 82.65 percent in the last one year, while it gained 6.04 percent in the last one-month period. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty gained 28 percent while Nifty PSU Bank index rallied over 61 percent during the last one year.

Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 240, implying a further upside of 29 percent. "We maintain our earnings estimate on the stock and estimate FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.1 percent/16.4 percent. We value the stock at Rs 240. We reiterate our BUY rating on BOB," the note stated.

FY24 guidance

According to analysts, BoB's management expects retail loan growth at 1.5 times of total loan growth. Overall, management has guided for an advances growth of 13 percent-14 percent in FY24. Margin for FY24 is likely to remain around the FY23 level (3.31 percent for FY23).

JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 230 per share, while Emkay Global has retained its 'buy' rating on the counter with a revised target price of Rs 230 as against Rs 220 earlier. The bank also plans to unlock value in the insurance subsidiary.​

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities said that the state-run bank's exposure to Go Air stood at Rs 1,300 crore and that BOB has tangible security/guarantees of Rs 1,000 crore. Even so, it has made a provision of Rs 500 crore. This was not Special Mention Account (SMA) in Q3FY24.

BoB Q4 numbers

The lender has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4,775 crore, up 168 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The NII for the quarter under review grew 33.8 percent at Rs 11,525 crore. Meanwhile, NII registered a growth of 26.8 percent on-year for FY23 to Rs 41,355 crore.

Global NIM came in at 3.53 percent in Q4 of FY23, up 45 basis points on-year. NIM for FY23 stood at 3.31 percent as compared to 3.03 percent for FY22. Domestic NIM came in at 3.65 percent in Q4FY23, up 51 bps on-year. NIM for FY23 stood at 3.42 percent versus 3.09 percent for FY22.

The gross NPA of the lender fell to 3.79 percent in the March quarter, as against 6.61 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, net NPAs too were at a record low of 0.89 percent in Q4 FY23 as compared to 1.72 percent in Q4FY22.

The bank has also recommended a dividend at Rs 5.50 per equity share for fiscal FY23 subject to declaration/approval at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting.