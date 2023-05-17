Bank of Baroda shares can deliver up to 29% return post Q4 show. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Bank of Baroda's asset quality improved as slippages remained controlled and NII was in line with estimates and so were margins. Analysts have price targets of up to Rs 240, suggesting a 29 percent potential upside ahead for the stock.

After public sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a strong March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings on Tuesday, aided by higher other income and lower provisions, several top brokerages retained their bullish stance on the counter. Analysts said business growth was healthy with loans rising 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and margins expanding 16 basis point quarter-on-quarter in 4QFY23.

The bank's asset quality also improved as slippages remained controlled and net interest income (NII) was in line with estimates and so were margins.