Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda

In a recent analysis by Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com, two stocks, Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda, have emerged as attractive buying opportunities. Jain's assessment reveals several positive indicators for these stocks, presenting a compelling case for investors to give them serious consideration.

Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com has shared a couple of stock recommendations. Firstly, he suggests buying Grasim Industries. The focus here is on stocks that have not yet experienced significant movement but are displaying signs of breakout from consolidation.

Grasim Industries is one such stock that has formed a support base around its 89 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and there has been an increase in trading volumes. Based on these factors, there is an expectation of favorable movement in the July series for Grasim.

Therefore, one can consider taking a long position in Grasim at the current levels, with a stop loss set below Rs 1,730. The potential target for this trade is around Rs 1,840. Grasim shares have witnessed a gain of over 2 percent in the past month.

Another sector to watch out for is PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks, which have recently shown positive momentum after a period of consolidation. The Nifty PSU bank index has also experienced a breakout from consolidation. Among the PSU banks, Bank of Baroda is expected to outperform.

During the past few weeks, when the entire PSU banking sector witnessed consolidation or price corrections, Bank of Baroda stood out and displayed relative strength. It is often observed that when a stock demonstrates outperformance during a corrective phase, it tends to continue its outperformance when the uptrend resumes.

Therefore, Bank of Baroda is a potential buy at the current level, with a stop loss below Rs 187. The anticipated targets for this trade are in the range of Rs 205 to 208. Bank of Baroda's stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.