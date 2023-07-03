Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda

In a recent analysis by Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com, two stocks, Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda, have emerged as attractive buying opportunities. Jain's assessment reveals several positive indicators for these stocks, presenting a compelling case for investors to give them serious consideration.
Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com has shared a couple of stock recommendations. Firstly, he suggests buying Grasim Industries. The focus here is on stocks that have not yet experienced significant movement but are displaying signs of breakout from consolidation.
Grasim Industries is one such stock that has formed a support base around its 89 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and there has been an increase in trading volumes. Based on these factors, there is an expectation of favorable movement in the July series for Grasim.
Therefore, one can consider taking a long position in Grasim at the current levels, with a stop loss set below Rs 1,730. The potential target for this trade is around Rs 1,840. Grasim shares have witnessed a gain of over 2 percent in the past month.
Read Here | HPCL, BPCL, IOC In Focus: Oil refiners gain between 3-5% on high volumes, extending gains for 2023
Another sector to watch out for is PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks, which have recently shown positive momentum after a period of consolidation. The Nifty PSU bank index has also experienced a breakout from consolidation. Among the PSU banks, Bank of Baroda is expected to outperform.
During the past few weeks, when the entire PSU banking sector witnessed consolidation or price corrections, Bank of Baroda stood out and displayed relative strength. It is often observed that when a stock demonstrates outperformance during a corrective phase, it tends to continue its outperformance when the uptrend resumes.
Therefore, Bank of Baroda is a potential buy at the current level, with a stop loss below Rs 187. The anticipated targets for this trade are in the range of Rs 205 to 208. Bank of Baroda's stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read