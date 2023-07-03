Top stock picks to keep on your radar: Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda

In a recent analysis by Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com, two stocks, Grasim Industries and Bank of Baroda, have emerged as attractive buying opportunities. Jain's assessment reveals several positive indicators for these stocks, presenting a compelling case for investors to give them serious consideration.

Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com has shared a couple of stock recommendations. Firstly, he suggests buying Grasim Industries. The focus here is on stocks that have not yet experienced significant movement but are displaying signs of breakout from consolidation.

Live TV

Loading...

Grasim Industries is one such stock that has formed a support base around its 89 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and there has been an increase in trading volumes. Based on these factors, there is an expectation of favorable movement in the July series for Grasim.