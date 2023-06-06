The auction comes at a time when NSE's big market debut is at a crossroad until pending legal and regulatory cases involving the nation's biggest bourse are resolved

India's second-largest public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has proposed an auction to sell 21 lakh shares or its 0.42 percent stake in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) at a floor price of Rs 3,150 per share that values India's largest bourse at Rs 156,000​ crore ($19 billion), way more than its biggest competitor Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, which is valued at Rs 7,790 crore.

The state-run bank has invited bids from buyers, including insurance companies, corporates, mutual funds, banks, public sector units, foreign institutional investors, non-resident Indians, and high-net-worth individuals, for its stake sale through an exchange filing earlier on Monday. This will take the deal value to as much as Rs 661.5 crore.

However, partnership firms are not eligible to bid, according to reports. The last date to submit an offer is July 10, while pre-bid queries will be entertained between June 5 and June 15. The bids will be opened on Sunday (June 11).