CNBC-TV18 surveyed 30 fund managers to find out what the market mood was like after the stellar rally seen in the last 3 months. The findings show that most managers on the street are bullish expecting the Nifty to head to 20,000 or beyond with financials leading the way.

Interestingly, the survey said the biggest risks to the upside momentum aren’t local, but global in nature. The majority that is as much as 76 percent of the respondents feel the market is heading higher in the second half of this calendar year with the Nifty seen between the 20,000-21,000 range.

While fund managers are optimistic, not too many are currently expecting the momentum to result in a bigger bull charge that could take the Nifty beyond 21,000.

How will the second half of the year be?

The headline is that almost 77 percent of fund managers said the market is heading higher in the second half of 2023.

Where will the Nifty be by the end of the calendar year?

Almost 42 percent feel that the Nifty would be between 20,000 and 21,000 points. The next biggest group, that's just about 21 percent of the respondents feel that the Nifty would be around 19,000 to 20,000 points.

Not too many fund managers, right now, are predicting a blowout rally. A very small minority - just about 10 percent feel that the Nifty can cross 21,000 pioints as well. So it is tempered enthusiasm.

Which sector will lead this up move in the second half?

The consensus of the majority is really going with financials and banks, that sector is right on top 63 percent over there. Autos have had a great rally. The auto sector is up 22 percent in the first half of this year, still fund managers feel it will probably get more.

Pharma can also be contributing. Information technology (IT) is a big debate on the fundamentals. The Street is expecting a very subdued weak first quarter despite that, fund managers feel that the IT sector can be a meaningful contributor.

The reason the percentages aren't adding up to a perfect 100 is that this was a multiple-choice question where one could pick more than one sector.

Where will the Bank Nifty be?

Since the consensus is that banks will take the market higher, the Bank Nifty consensus - that's about 40 percent of the respondents said the Bank Nifty could be between 45,000 and 47,500 points. Actually, 21 percent of the fund managers see it heading even higher, above 47,500 points. That would imply an upside of about 5 percent from where the Bank Nifty is right now.

Almost no fund manager is expecting any meaningful correction in the Bank Nifty. Only 3.6 percent feel Bank Nifty can fall below 40,000, which would be a 10 percent correction.

What would be the outperforming segment in terms of market capitalization between midcap stocks, large-cap and smallcap?

This is a very interesting split because it seems the fund managers are saying that money is going to be made either in large-caps or in small-caps not so much in mid-caps. 48 percent feel that large-cap will outperform, 41-42 percent feel that small-caps will outperform, and not too many are going with midcaps, at least as of now.

Which segment will lead inflows into the market in the second half?

Here the consensus is the money traps will flow both from domestic institutions as well as from foreign institutions that have been pumping in massive liquidity. FPIs have pumped in a huge amount of money Rs 45,000-47,000 crore on a month-on-month basis between May and June.

A heightened IPO activity

Almost 70 percent said yes, we will see more IPO activity so more buzz in the primary markets.

Where will the FY24 GDP be?

The broad consensus - the big one is 6.25 percent. That's where most of the fund managers are congregating. But a large majority also expects that it could be around the 6 percent handle. So largely speaking between these two segments, the bulk of them view that our GDP growth for this year is going to be between 6 percent and 6.25 percent.

The outlier scenario is not the mainstream scenario, not too many people expect it to fall to below 6 neither are too many people saying that GDP growth will run away above 6.25 percent.

What is the expectation with respect to the central bank?

The large majority said no change. Almost 48 percent said there will be no change in rates, 25 basis points rate cut is expected, it's not like it's off the table because almost 37-38 percent feel there will be 25 basis points (bps) cut. Hikes - not too many people are bothered about hikes, at least in India as of now.

Are we going to see a lot of block deal action which has been the hallmark of the month of June?

The overwhelming response is yes - expect more block deals where perhaps promoters take some profits, sell some stake or maybe even early-stage investors a lot of the private equity guys, the kind of buzz that has been seen in June that is expected to continue in the second half.

What is the biggest risk to this market?

It is actually global and not so much local. So the US recession or a global slowdown, along with geopolitics is the biggest risk according to the managers in the survey.

The 2024 general election outcome, interestingly, is also a factor for fund managers, because 20 percent of them do see elections as a risk. A tighter monetary policy isn't seen as much of a big threat, at least here in India. Interestingly enough, the Street isn't very worried about the El Nino impact despite lower-than-expected rains in the month of June.

