homemarket NewsBank Julius Baer identifies banks, auto, and IT as most promising bets in Indian equity market

Bank Julius Baer identifies banks, auto, and IT as most promising bets in Indian equity market

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  May 18, 2023 1:30 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co said that banks, auto, and IT stocks are currently the preferred bets for investors looking to make gains in India's equity markets.

market | May 18, 2023 1:30 PM IST
Bank Julius Baer & Co’s Mark Matthews has maintained a positive outlook on India for quite some time now. Recognising the country's robust growth trajectory and immense potential, he continues to advocate for investment in the Indian market. He emphasised the potential of banking, auto, and IT stocks, positioning them as preferred bets in India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Matthews said that banking, auto, and IT are currently the preferred stocks for investors looking to make gains in India's equity markets.
He said, “Banks, automotive, and IT - they all make sense. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to be as big as the internet. And for sure, your IT companies will be as much beneficiaries of those as the IT companies in the United States. The automotive is going gangbusters in India and there is so much room for more growth there. And banks are the heart of any economy, and the Indian economy will more than double in size over the next few years.”
Talking further about banks, he said that the Indian banking sector has been performing well in recent years, thanks in part to the government's efforts to reform the sector. As the country's economy continues to grow, Matthews believes that the banking industry will play an increasingly important role in driving that growth.
Also Read | International credit card usage new rule: LRS limit, 20% TCS changes and other questions answered
Auto stocks are another area that Matthews is bullish on. The Indian auto industry has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and Matthews sees this trend continuing for the foreseeable future. As more Indians move into the middle class, they are likely to purchase more cars, which should benefit the companies that produce them.
Also Read | Nifty Auto index hits all-time high—here's what the outlook looking like
Matthews believes that IT stocks are a good investment opportunity in India. The country has a large and growing tech sector, and many Indian companies are becoming increasingly competitive on the global stage. As more businesses move online and rely on technology to operate, Matthews believes that India's IT companies will continue to thrive.
Also Read | These three IT companies have a higher risk of negative surprises, says Jefferies
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All

International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation

May 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Making UPI payments using credit cards — can it derail your financial discipline?

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read