Bandhan Bank arguably underestimated the number of stressed loans, tanks 9%

Shares of Bandhan Bank plunged over nine percent on Monday after the private lender posted weak results for the September quarter on the back of a jump in slippages. Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 209.3 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, far below the analysts’ expectations. The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,008.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago due to higher provisioning.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 749.8 crore for the quarter under review.

The net interest income which is the interest earned minus interest expended, rose by 13.3 percent in the second quarter at Rs 2,193 crore, as against Rs 1,935.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the bank said. The net interest margin for the lender stood at 7 percent for the reported quarter.

Bandhan bank taking longer to shrink the EEB stress pool

Bandhan Bank’s Emerging Entrepreneur Business (EEB) stress pool declined from Rs 12,100 crore to Rs 9,500 crore sequentially, and the bank expects the EEB stress pool to get primarily written down in financial year 2023.

In September 2020, EEB was established as a vertical of Bandhan Bank to meet the needs of unbanked and underbanked customers. The vertical supports this segment of customers on their entrepreneurial journey. These small loans are considered a risky class of assets for the bank.

EEB slippages constituted 91 percent or Rs 3,624 crore of the gross slippage for the quarter under review, resulting in a credit cost of 5.3 percent against 2.7 percent in the April-June quarter.

Slippages, in banking parlance, are when a bank's assets become non-performing assets (NPA) owing to the borrower not paying interest for over 90 days.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank told CNBC-TV18 that “Slippages have come from pandemic-restructured accounts. Some of the slippages will continue in the coming quarters. NIM will remain between 7.5-8 percent and will normalise in the next two quarters.”

Further, the bank has also raised the credit cost guidance for FY23 from 2.5 percent to 3 percent, Bandhan Bank notified in a regulatory filing.

The special mention accounts (SMA) in category 1 and 2 pools changed marginally. The SMA 1 contribution in the EEB stress pool came down from 13.9 percent to 13.7 percent while the SMA 2 contribution came down from 32.7 percent to 30.6 percent sequentially indicating high slippages even the next quarter.

SMA-1 refers to accounts overdue on principal and interest for longer than 30 days to 60 days. The SMA-2 category is designed to mitigate the problem of bad loans for tenures between 61 days and 90 days.

Brokerage firms remain watchful

Asset quality showed very little improvement with gross net performing assets (NPA) at 7.2 percent versus 7.3 percent a quarter ago and net NPA flat at 1.9 percent.

Major brokerage firms are also watchful of the asset quality and high SMA book, especially in the Assam Portfolio, which can keep credit cost elevated.

Brokerage firms have also cut the earnings estimate for Bandhan Bank.

Moreover, brokerage firms have also cut the target price on Bandhan Bank between 6 percent to 18 percent, but they largely maintain a positive view due to cheap valuations.