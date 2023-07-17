Among peers, recovery from Covid-19 has been much slower for Bandhan Bank, though, the lender now has 100 percent Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) on EEB stress pool and 85 percent PCR on stress pool including SMA 0, analysts say.

Bandhan Bank reported a weak quarter with a 19 percent year-on-year decline in profit after tax or PAT (13 percent miss) to Rs 720 crore, due to elevated slippages, headline asset quality deterioration and sluggish net interest income (NII) growth, despite stable margins.

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell over 3 percent in Monday's trade on poor earnings for the April-June quarter. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last one month against a 2.56 percent rise in the Nifty Bank.

Kotak has cut its target price on the counter to Rs 260 from Rs 280 earlier. Nuvama Institutional Equities has cut its target price to Rs 242 from Rs 255 earlier. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities has slashed its target price to Rs 247 from Rs 325.

Earnings expectations have been rebased since the business update. "But asset quality fell short of expectations with non-Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) slippage staying high (6 percent) and total EEB slippage, including ECLGS, also high (10 percent)," Nuvama said in a report.

Importantly, the brokerage said that total special mention accounts (SMA) pool ex ECLGS has risen to 5.5 percent versus 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter despite high slippage, indicating a high forward flow. "Guidance on growth, NIM (net interest margin) and credit cost held," it said.

"At our new target price of Rs 242 from Rs 255 earlier, the rating is unchanged at 'Hold'. While the stock has corrected, we believe Bandhan lags peers on asset quality improvement and revival in EEB loans. As such, we do not see upside triggers," Nuvama said.

Among peers, recovery from Covid-19 has been much slower for Bandhan, though, the bank now has 100 percent Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) on EEB stress pool and 85 percent PCR on stress pool including SMA 0, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

"Adjusted for ECLGS movement, SMA0+1+2 book has been broadly unchanged at 5.5 percent of EEB loans, suggesting near-term slippages could still remain elevated, thus, upward revision in our slippages and credit cost assumptions," the brokerage noted.

Given the slow start on assets under management (AUM) front, ICICI Securities has cut its AUM growth estimate to 17 percent YoY from 20 percent for FY24E. This, along with faster pace on branch expansion, has resulted in a 6-7 percent cut in overall PAT estimates for FY24/25E.

Key takeaways from the management commentary

According to analysts, the bank expects a loan growth of 20 percent in FY24 with microfinance institution (MFI) book to grow at 17 percent. Deposits is expected to grow at 24 percent for FY24 with focus on the retail segment.

The bank aims to achieve a CASA (current and savings account) Ratio of 40 percent going forward, up from 36 percent as on Q1FY24.

The bank has guided for a credit cost of 2 percent with a 20 basis point variance. Incremental credit cost for EEB customers is estimated to be 2.5 percent.

The NIM guidance for FY24 stands at 7-7.5 percent.

The lender has also seen some churn in top management, latest being the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Samdani. "As Bandhan intends to scale up its non-EEB businesses faster, attracting and retaining talent become critical, in our view," it said.

Analysts continue to remain watchful of asset quality and the high SMA book despite the recoveries being expected from (Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and ECLGS in FY24

Analysts have a target price of Rs 240-250 on the counter. "We downgrade the stock one notch to ADD (from Buy)," the note said.

Key risks, as per brokerages, include inability to scale up non-EEB business and higher-than-expected stress in EEB.