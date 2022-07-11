Bandhan Bank recovers more debt than last year from flood-ravaged Assam helping shares gain 3%

Shares of Bandhan Bank rose as much as 3 percent after the lender showed a strong success rate in collecting debts owned, hinting at a healthy business momentum. Shares of the bank ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 274.55 on the BSE on Monday.

Collection efficiency in Assam rose to 85 percent in June 2022 from 41 percent in the corresponding period last year despite many analysts saying the lender's business might get impacted due to the severe floods.

Assam is one of the bank’s core eastern geographies and accounts for about 6 percent of its loan book, according to a research note by Macquarie.

As per the brokerage firm’s analysis, the floods impacted business in about 120 branches—one-third of Bandhan Bank’s branches are in Assam. Last month, the brokerage firm said the affected portfolio should be limited to around 2 percent of overall loans.

Jefferies had also said that the Assam floods would have a near-term impact on Bandhan Bank's business as well as collections.

But the bank managed to make more collections than last year despite the impact of the floods. Bandhan Bank's collection efficiency in West Bengal, too, jumped to 91 percent in June 2022 from 66 percent last year.