Bandhan AMC bets on rural economy as domestic market outperforms global trends

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Gunwani, Head-Equities at Bandhan AMC spoke about the significant potential of the rural economy and the robust performance of the domestic market, outperforming global trends.

Despite global uncertainties and economic challenges, India's domestic market has displayed relative stability and resilience. This positive trend has captured the attention of investors seeking opportunities in a market that has consistently outperformed its global counterparts.

“The domestic economy is poised better than the global economy because while we are seeing emerging markets do well, and the intensity of monetary tightening is such that you must be prepared that at any time some big global event may happen, whether it's in credit or geopolitics, etc. But the domestic economy is on strong footing, current account deficit, inflation, etc., I think India has done very well relative to global peers,” said Gunwani.

Bandhan AMC's perspective on the rural economy and domestic market performance suggests a shift in investment focus, where opportunities lie within the domestic landscape. By recognising the growth potential of the rural economy and acknowledging the robustness of the domestic market, investors can position themselves strategically to capitalize on the prevailing trends.

The combination of a promising rural economy and a strong domestic market creates an enticing investment proposition. As India's rural sector continues to flourish, driven by various government schemes and infrastructural developments, it presents an avenue for sustainable growth and investment returns.

