Technical stock picks | Balrampur Chini, IEX, Marico, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Card, Britannia, Cipla on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Balrampur Chini Mills. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 406 for an upside target of Rs 425. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IEX with a stop loss of Rs 132 for an upside target Rs 147. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Marico is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 610 and a stop loss of Rs 580. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Thakkar’s final buy call for the day is on Navin Fluorine International Limited with a stop loss of Rs 4,625 for a target of Rs 4,820. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv. The stock is making a very attractive bullish pattern after a decent decline. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,480. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on SBI Card. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 840. Shares are down more than 5 percent over the last month.

Britannia Industries is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 4,420. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Cipla. The stock has been consolidating and such consolidations are expected to break on the upside he believes. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,200. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 423 and a price target of Rs 452 on the upside. The stock was up more than 10 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on Escorts Kubota with a stop loss of Rs 3,100 and for an upside target of Rs 3,300. Shares are up more than 24 percent over the last month.

Taparia also recommends to buy McDowell Holdings or United Spirits Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 1,042 and a target of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.