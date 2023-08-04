Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Exec Vice President, Kotak Securities, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Balrampur Chini Mills. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 404.50 for an upside target of Rs 422. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 649 for an upside target Rs 685. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,595 for a downside target of Rs 2,520-2515. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

Tata Consumer is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 800 and a stop loss of Rs 842.50. The stock has declined more than 1 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Cipla. He believes the stock can move towards the levels of Rs 1,230-1,250. So at this level, it is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,120. Shares have gained more than 21 percent over the last month.

Grasim is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. From here, the stock can move to the levels of Rs 1,900. He recommends buying Grasim at current levels with a stop loss at Rs 1,800. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 229 and a price target of Rs 245 on the upside.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 789 and for an upside target of Rs 824-825. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.