Homemarket news

Bajaj Finserv stock jumps 7% as board to consider stock split proposal

Bajaj Finserv stock jumps 7% as board to consider stock split proposal

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Bajaj Finserv share price: Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped about 7 percent on Tuesday after the company said it will consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares. The board of directors will meet on July 28, 2022, to consider the proposal.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped about 7 percent on Tuesday after it said the board of directors would consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares on July 28.
"The board will consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 5, and/or issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the members of the company," Bajaj Finserv said in an exchange filing.
At 12:54 IST, shares of the company were trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 13,288 on the BSE. The stock witnessed a gap up open of 3.5 percent today.
Also Read |
Tanla Platforms profit decline make shares tumble over 18%
Bonus issue is extra shares given to shareholders free of cost, while stock split divides the existing outstanding shares of the company into multiple shares.
A stock split tends to augment liquidity by increasing the number of shares.
A company performs a stock split to intentionally lower the price of a single share, making the company's stock more affordable without losing value, as per Investopedia.
Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.
Tags