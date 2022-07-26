Bajaj Finserv stock jumps 7% as board to consider stock split proposal

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Bajaj Finserv share price: Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped about 7 percent on Tuesday after the company said it will consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares. The board of directors will meet on July 28, 2022, to consider the proposal.

    Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped about 7 percent on Tuesday after it said the board of directors would consider the proposal for a stock split of the company's equity shares on July 28.
    "The board will consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 5, and/or issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the members of the company," Bajaj Finserv said in an exchange filing.
    At 12:54 IST, shares of the company were trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 13,288 on the BSE. The stock witnessed a gap up open of 3.5 percent today.
    Bonus issue is extra shares given to shareholders free of cost, while stock split divides the existing outstanding shares of the company into multiple shares.
    A stock split tends to augment liquidity by increasing the number of shares.
    A company performs a stock split to intentionally lower the price of a single share, making the company's stock more affordable without losing value, as per Investopedia.
